NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Buys 970 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,927 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loveless Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Boeing by 1.4% in the second quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Aurum Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of The Boeing by 3.5% in the third quarter. Aurum Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,784 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its stake in shares of The Boeing by 2.0% in the third quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 3,314 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Boeing by 2.0% in the second quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 3,381 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY boosted its holdings in The Boeing by 3.7% in the second quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 1,845 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. 47.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BA opened at $199.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $168.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.89. The company has a market cap of $112.69 billion, a PE ratio of -25.30 and a beta of 1.39. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $89.00 and a 1 year high of $374.77.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.33) by $0.94. The Boeing had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 7.34%. On average, research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -9.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on BA. 140166 lifted their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised shares of The Boeing from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $306.00 in a report on Wednesday. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of The Boeing from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $184.00 in a report on Monday, September 28th. CSFB lifted their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $154.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $175.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.03.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

