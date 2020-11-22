NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,098 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MKSI. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 131.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,141 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,456,000 after buying an additional 21,082 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 2,134.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 161,859 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $15,061,000 after buying an additional 154,614 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,296 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 85.6% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,888 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 3,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in MKS Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth $77,000. 94.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 450 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.28, for a total transaction of $54,126.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,501 shares in the company, valued at $1,864,460.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $122.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $162.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.80.

NASDAQ:MKSI opened at $132.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.58, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $117.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.52. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.87 and a twelve month high of $135.19. The company has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.42 and a beta of 1.51.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.17. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 16.49%. On average, equities research analysts predict that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 20th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.70%.

MKS Instruments Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

