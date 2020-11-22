Nord/LB Reiterates “€18.00” Price Target for Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (HHFA.F) (ETR:HHFA)

Nord/LB set a €18.00 ($21.18) price objective on Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (HHFA.F) (ETR:HHFA) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on HHFA. Warburg Research set a €16.50 ($19.41) price target on Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (HHFA.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Independent Research set a €19.00 ($22.35) target price on Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (HHFA.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €22.00 ($25.88) price target on shares of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (HHFA.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €18.00 ($21.18) price objective on shares of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (HHFA.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (HHFA.F) currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €18.90 ($22.24).

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (HHFA.F) stock opened at €18.00 ($21.18) on Wednesday. Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of €9.68 ($11.39) and a 52 week high of €25.14 ($29.58). The company’s 50 day moving average price is €15.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €15.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.65.

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft operates as a port and transport logistics company in Europe. It operates in four segments: Container, Intermodal, Logistics, and Real Estate. The company operates three container terminals in Hamburg; and container terminals in Odessa, Ukraine, and Tallinn, Estonia.

