Nord/LB Analysts Give Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) (ETR:DB1) a €145.00 Price Target

Nord/LB set a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective on Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) (ETR:DB1) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on DB1. Kepler Capital Markets set a €138.00 ($162.35) price objective on Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €160.00 ($188.24) price target on shares of Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €172.00 ($202.35) target price on shares of Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €135.00 ($158.82) target price on Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €151.93 ($178.75).

ETR:DB1 opened at €134.50 ($158.24) on Thursday. Deutsche Börse AG has a 12-month low of €92.92 ($109.32) and a 12-month high of €170.15 ($200.18). The firm has a market cap of $24.67 billion and a PE ratio of 23.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €139.20 and a 200 day moving average price of €151.14.

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through nine segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Securities Trading), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), GSF (Collateral Management), Qontigo (index and analytics business), and Data (data business).

