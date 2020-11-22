Niu Technologies (NIU) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, November 23rd. Analysts expect Niu Technologies to post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Niu Technologies stock opened at $35.73 on Friday. Niu Technologies has a 52 week low of $6.08 and a 52 week high of $37.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.61, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.02.

Several research firms recently commented on NIU. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Niu Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Niu Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $23.50 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Niu Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Citigroup lowered Niu Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Niu Technologies from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.94.

Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart electric-scooters in the People's Republic of China. The company offers NQi, MQi, UQi, and Gova series e-scooters; RQi and TQi series urban commuter electric motorcycles; and NIU Aero series professional mountain and road bicycles under the NIU brand name.

