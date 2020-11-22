Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Position Boosted by NorthCoast Asset Management LLC

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,927 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NBIX. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,797,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,194,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 21,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 96.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NBIX stock opened at $89.00 on Friday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.14 and a 12 month high of $136.26. The firm has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a PE ratio of 42.18 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $97.69 and a 200-day moving average of $112.21.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.73). The business had revenue of $258.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.59 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 39.22% and a net margin of 20.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NBIX has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $149.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.14.

In related news, insider Eric Benevich sold 2,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.71, for a total value of $204,732.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,405 shares in the company, valued at $1,578,807.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 3,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.78, for a total value of $307,744.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 441,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,040,425.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,229 shares of company stock valued at $2,594,534 over the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2) for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; and ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone antagonist for use in the treatment of endometriosis.

