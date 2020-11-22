Nephros (OTCMKTS:NEPH) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nephros (OTCMKTS:NEPH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $6.75 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Nephros develops advanced End Stage Renal Disease, or ESRD, therapy technology and products that would address both patient treatment needs and the clinical and financial needs of the treatment provider. “

Nephros stock opened at $5.86 on Thursday. Nephros has a 52 week low of $4.42 and a 52 week high of $10.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $57.81 million, a P/E ratio of -10.85 and a beta of 0.85.

Nephros (OTCMKTS:NEPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. Nephros had a negative net margin of 49.93% and a negative return on equity of 56.37%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nephros will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nephros stock. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Nephros, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NEPH) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,249 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 0.40% of Nephros worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Nephros Company Profile

Nephros, Inc, a commercial-stage company, develops and sells liquid purification filters and hemodiafiltration (HDF) systems in the United States. It operates through two segments, Water Filtration and Renal Products. The company's ultrafilters are used in dialysis centers for the removal of biological contaminants from water and bicarbonate concentrate; and in hospitals for the prevention of infection from waterborne pathogens, such as legionella and pseudomonas, as well as in military and outdoor recreation, commercial, and other healthcare facilities.

