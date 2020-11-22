National Express Group PLC (NEX.L) (LON:NEX) Price Target Raised to GBX 260

National Express Group PLC (NEX.L) (LON:NEX) had its price objective hoisted by Bank of America from GBX 240 ($3.14) to GBX 260 ($3.40) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. HSBC reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.92) target price on shares of National Express Group PLC (NEX.L) in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of National Express Group PLC (NEX.L) from GBX 425 ($5.55) to GBX 255 ($3.33) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 322.14 ($4.21).

LON NEX opened at GBX 228 ($2.98) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.62, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 171.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 176.13. National Express Group PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 66.30 ($0.87) and a 12 month high of GBX 485 ($6.34). The company has a market capitalization of $955.52 million and a P/E ratio of -63.33.

National Express Group PLC provides public transport services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North Africa, North America, and the Middle East. The company operates through UK, German Rail, ALSA, and North America segments. It owns and leases buses, coaches, and trains to deliver local, regional, national, and international transportation services.

