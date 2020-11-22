National Bank Financial Trims IAMGOLD Co. (IMG.TO) (TSE:IMG) Target Price to C$7.50

IAMGOLD Co. (IMG.TO) (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) had its price target decreased by National Bank Financial from C$8.75 to C$7.50 in a report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the mining company’s stock.

IMG has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on IAMGOLD Co. (IMG.TO) from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Cormark raised their price target on IAMGOLD Co. (IMG.TO) from C$8.25 to C$10.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. CSFB reissued a neutral rating on shares of IAMGOLD Co. (IMG.TO) in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on IAMGOLD Co. (IMG.TO) from C$9.50 to C$8.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th.

Shares of TSE:IMG opened at C$4.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$4.98 and its 200-day moving average is C$5.36. IAMGOLD Co. has a 52-week low of C$2.00 and a 52-week high of C$7.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.27, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 4.43.

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine in Quebec, Canada. Its exploration and development projects include the Boto gold project in Senegal; the Diakha-Siribaya gold project in Mali; the Pitangui project in Brazil; the CÃ´tÃ© gold project in Ontario; Eastern Borosi in Nicaragua; and the Karita gold project in Guinea, as well as holds interest in the Loma Larga, a gold, silver, and copper project in southern Ecuador.

