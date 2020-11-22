National Bank Financial Raises Newmont Co. (NGT.TO) (TSE:NGT) Price Target to C$122.00

Newmont Co. (NGT.TO) (TSE:NGT) had its price target raised by National Bank Financial from C$121.00 to C$122.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Shares of NGT stock opened at C$80.47 on Wednesday. Newmont Co. has a 12 month low of C$44.00 and a 12 month high of C$96.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$83.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$84.69. The company has a market cap of $64.65 billion and a PE ratio of 25.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.533 per share. This represents a $2.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. This is an increase from Newmont Co. (NGT.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Newmont Co. (NGT.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.51%.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold, copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2019, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 100.2 million ounces and land position of 68,300 square kilometers.

