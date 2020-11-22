Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Shares Acquired by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $8,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Nasdaq by 41.0% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

In related news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 1,500 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $202,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 3,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.44, for a total transaction of $397,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,810,244.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,040 shares of company stock worth $800,467 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

NDAQ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $152.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $141.00 to $143.50 in a research report on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.54.

Shares of NDAQ opened at $126.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $20.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $126.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.84. Nasdaq, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.66 and a fifty-two week high of $139.50.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $715.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.07 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 39.20%.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The company's Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

Read More: What is a CD ladder?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.