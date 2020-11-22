MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN) Insider Paul Galant Purchases 14,500 Shares

MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN) insider Paul Galant purchased 14,500 shares of MultiPlan stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.01 per share, for a total transaction of $101,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,645. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of MultiPlan stock opened at $7.56 on Friday. MultiPlan Co. has a 52-week low of $6.12 and a 52-week high of $12.93.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of MultiPlan in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of MultiPlan in a report on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

MultiPlan, Inc provides data analytics and cost management solutions to the U.S. healthcare industry. The company offers analytics-based services, which reduce medical costs for consumers and payors via data-driven algorithms that detect claims anomalies; network-based services that reduce medical costs through contracted discounts with healthcare providers; and payment integrity services, which reduce medical and dental costs by identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges before claims are paid.

