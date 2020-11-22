MS INTERNATIONAL plc (MSI.L) (LON:MSI) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $112.57

MS INTERNATIONAL plc (MSI.L) (LON:MSI)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $112.57 and traded as high as $114.25. MS INTERNATIONAL plc (MSI.L) shares last traded at $110.00, with a volume of 1,723 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $21.16 million and a PE ratio of -7.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 112.57 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 121.46.

About MS INTERNATIONAL plc (MSI.L) (LON:MSI)

MS INTERNATIONAL plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services specialist engineering products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through Defence, Forgings, Petrol Station Superstructures, and Corporate Branding divisions.

