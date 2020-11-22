MorphoSys (NYSEARCA:MOR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of MorphoSys (NYSEARCA:MOR) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MorphoSys from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of MorphoSys in a research report on Monday, August 10th. They set a buy rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Get MorphoSys alerts:

MOR opened at $26.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.69. MorphoSys has a 52 week low of $18.21 and a 52 week high of $37.96.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MOR. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in MorphoSys by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 303,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,532,000 after purchasing an additional 36,932 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of MorphoSys by 40.0% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 34,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 9,912 shares during the period. Henry James International Management Inc. increased its position in shares of MorphoSys by 17.2% during the third quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 56,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 8,237 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of MorphoSys by 16.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of MorphoSys by 3.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the period.

About MorphoSys

MorphoSys AG engages in the development of antibodies for therapeutic, diagnostics, and research applications. It operates through the Proprietary Development and Partnered Discovery segments. The Proprietary Development segment combines proprietary research and development of therapeutic compounds. The Partnered Discovery segment offers technologies to make human antibody-based therapeutics on behalf of partners in the pharmaceutical industry.

Further Reading: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for MorphoSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MorphoSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.