Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Equal Weight” Rating for Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY)

Morgan Stanley reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on BDNNY. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Citigroup lowered shares of Boliden AB (publ) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Boliden AB (publ) from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS:BDNNY opened at $65.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.06. Boliden AB has a 1-year low of $30.80 and a 1-year high of $65.58.

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.31.

Boliden AB (publ) Company Profile

Boliden AB (publ) engages in exploring, extracting, and processing base metals and precious metals. It operates in two segments, Business Area Mines and Business Area Smelters. The company explores for mineral deposits, such as zinc, copper, lead, nickel, gold, palladium, platinum, and silver. It operates the Aitik, the Boliden Area, and Garpenberg mines in Sweden; the Tara mine in Ireland; and the Kylylahti and Kevitsa mines in Finland.

