Montanaro European Smaller Companies Trust Plc (MTE.L) (LON:MTE) Announces Dividend of GBX 2

Montanaro European Smaller Companies Trust Plc (MTE.L) (LON:MTE) announced a dividend on Friday, November 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Monday, January 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

MTE opened at GBX 1,480 ($19.34) on Friday. Montanaro European Smaller Companies Trust Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 645 ($8.43) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,526.50 ($19.94). The stock has a market cap of $235.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,459.50 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,305.92. The company has a quick ratio of 21.58, a current ratio of 21.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81.

Montanaro European Smaller Companies Trust plc is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Montanaro Investment Managers Ltd. It invests in public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in growth stocks of small-cap companies listed on London Stock Exchange.

