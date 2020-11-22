Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 55.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,437 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $65,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Mondelez International by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,605,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,871,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950,571 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 2,515.4% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,966,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,672,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852,993 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 77.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,285,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,636,000 after acquiring an additional 2,311,734 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,985,000. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,997,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $57.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $81.72 billion, a PE ratio of 26.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.59. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.19 and a 52 week high of $59.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.50.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

