Mogo Inc. (MOGO.TO) (TSE:MOGO) Given a C$4.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Raymond James set a C$4.00 price objective on Mogo Inc. (MOGO.TO) (TSE:MOGO) in a report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

MOGO opened at C$2.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $81.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.50. The company has a quick ratio of 8.79, a current ratio of 9.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,881.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.03 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.88. Mogo Inc. has a twelve month low of C$0.79 and a twelve month high of C$3.85.

Mogo Inc. (MOGO.TO) Company Profile

Mogo Inc operates as a financial technology company in Canada. The company provides finance app that empowers consumers with solutions to help them get in control of their financial wellness. It offers users a free MogoAccount and provides access to various products, including free credit score monitoring, identity fraud protection, digital spending account with Platinum Prepaid Visa Card, digital mortgage experience, the MogoCrypto account, a product within MogoWealth that enables the buying and selling of bitcoin, and access to smart consumer credit products through.

