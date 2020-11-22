Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) SVP Sells $125,156.19 in Stock

Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) SVP Christopher Lyon sold 3,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total value of $125,156.19. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 87,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,745,914.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Christopher Lyon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 18th, Christopher Lyon sold 4,684 shares of Model N stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total value of $147,967.56.

Shares of NYSE:MODN opened at $31.83 on Friday. Model N, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.00 and a 12-month high of $44.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -67.72 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Model N had a negative return on equity of 13.21% and a negative net margin of 10.03%. The business had revenue of $41.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.51 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Model N, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MODN. TheStreet raised Model N from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Craig Hallum downgraded Model N from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $49.50 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Model N from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.14.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MODN. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Model N in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,498,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc purchased a new position in shares of Model N in the 3rd quarter valued at $24,196,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Model N by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,537,068 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $88,189,000 after purchasing an additional 507,697 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Model N by 1,705.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 435,965 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,154,000 after purchasing an additional 411,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Model N in the 2nd quarter worth $8,878,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

About Model N

Model N, Inc provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences and technology companies. The company's cloud-based revenue management solutions include Revenue Cloud for Pharma, Revenue Cloud for Med Tech, Revenue Cloud for High-Tech Manufacturing, and Revenue Cloud for Semiconductors and Components.

