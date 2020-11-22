Micro Focus International plc (MCRO.L) (LON:MCRO) PT Lowered to GBX 350 at Credit Suisse Group

Micro Focus International plc (MCRO.L) (LON:MCRO) had its target price lowered by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 380 ($4.96) to GBX 350 ($4.57) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Micro Focus International plc (MCRO.L) from GBX 510 ($6.66) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 422.14 ($5.52).

Shares of LON MCRO opened at GBX 331.04 ($4.33) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.21, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 250.72 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 333.35. Micro Focus International plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 205.80 ($2.69) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,148.40 ($15.00). The company has a market cap of $807.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28.

In other Micro Focus International plc (MCRO.L) news, insider Greg Lock sold 43,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 253 ($3.31), for a total transaction of £108,790 ($142,134.83).

Micro Focus International plc (MCRO.L) Company Profile

Micro Focus International plc develops, sells, and supports software products and solutions to small and medium size enterprises. The company offers infrastructure software products that are managed on an investment portfolio. Its product portfolio includes application modernization and connectivity, application delivery management, and IT operations management, as well as security, information management, and Governance.

