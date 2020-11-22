Michael Doak Sells 790 Shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Stock

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Director Michael Doak sold 790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $75,840.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,368. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Trupanion stock opened at $95.93 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $84.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.88. Trupanion, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.48 and a 52 week high of $97.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,918.98 and a beta of 1.54.

Get Trupanion alerts:

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Trupanion had a return on equity of 1.19% and a net margin of 0.38%. The firm had revenue of $130.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Trupanion in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Trupanion in the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Trupanion in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Trupanion by 360.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Trupanion by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Trupanion from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Trupanion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Trupanion from $67.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Guggenheim cut shares of Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.33.

Trupanion Company Profile

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians through third-party referrals and online member acquisition channels.

Read More: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Trupanion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trupanion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.