Metro Inc. (MRU.TO) (TSE:MRU) Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.82 Per Share

Metro Inc. (MRU.TO) (TSE:MRU) – Analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Metro Inc. (MRU.TO) in a report issued on Wednesday, November 18th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now anticipates that the company will earn $0.82 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.76. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Metro Inc. (MRU.TO)’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.83 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.53 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.75 EPS.

Get Metro Inc. (MRU.TO) alerts:

MRU has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Metro Inc. (MRU.TO) from C$66.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Thursday. CIBC raised their price objective on Metro Inc. (MRU.TO) from C$61.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of MRU stock opened at C$60.68 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$63.04 and its 200-day moving average price is C$59.58. Metro Inc. has a 12 month low of C$49.03 and a 12 month high of C$66.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.33.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 23rd were issued a $0.225 dividend. This is an increase from Metro Inc. (MRU.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 22nd. Metro Inc. (MRU.TO)’s payout ratio is presently 27.79%.

Metro Inc. (MRU.TO) Company Profile

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates food stores, including supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, general merchandise, non-perishable goods, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, pastries, and deli products, as well as Mediterranean and Middle-Eastern products; and drug stores and pharmacies.

Recommended Story: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Metro Inc. (MRU.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro Inc. (MRU.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.