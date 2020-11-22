Megan Faust Sells 4,500 Shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) Stock

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) CFO Megan Faust sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.42, for a total value of $60,390.00.

Megan Faust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 15th, Megan Faust sold 4,500 shares of Amkor Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.57, for a total value of $56,565.00.

On Thursday, September 17th, Megan Faust sold 4,500 shares of Amkor Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total value of $50,175.00.

Shares of Amkor Technology stock opened at $13.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.95. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $5.40 and a one year high of $15.80.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.12. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 6.39%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. Amkor Technology’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Amkor Technology from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Amkor Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 14th. BidaskClub upgraded Amkor Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amkor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Amkor Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Amkor Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.64.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Amkor Technology by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,610,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $142,924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849,597 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Amkor Technology by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,778,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,721,000 after purchasing an additional 686,963 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Amkor Technology by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,673,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,346,000 after purchasing an additional 232,748 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in Amkor Technology by 81.6% during the 3rd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,748,928 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Amkor Technology by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,186,728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,622,000 after purchasing an additional 75,916 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.48% of the company’s stock.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bumps, wafer probes, wafer back-grinds, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

