Medley Management (NYSE:MDLY) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Medley Management (NYSE:MDLY) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of MDLY stock opened at $6.78 on Wednesday. Medley Management has a 12 month low of $2.80 and a 12 month high of $33.00. The company has a market cap of $4.32 million, a PE ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.47.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Medley Management stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Medley Management Inc. (NYSE:MDLY) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 73,283 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 1.17% of Medley Management at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.89% of the company’s stock.

Medley Management Inc is an investment holding company and operate and control all of the business and affairs of Medley LLC and its subsidiaries. Medley Management Inc was incorporated on June 13, 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

