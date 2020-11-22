Mediclinic International plc (MDC.L) (LON:MDC) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $297.82

Mediclinic International plc (MDC.L) (LON:MDC)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $297.82 and traded as high as $312.80. Mediclinic International plc (MDC.L) shares last traded at $301.80, with a volume of 347,832 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion and a PE ratio of -5.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 297.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 274.70.

About Mediclinic International plc (MDC.L) (LON:MDC)

Mediclinic International plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates private hospitals. The company offers acute care, specialist-orientated, and multidisciplinary healthcare services under the Mediclinic and Hirslanden brand names. It operates 17 hospitals, 2 day case clinics, 3 outpatient clinics, and 110 theatres with approximately 1,893 inpatient beds in Switzerland; 52 hospitals, 10 day case clinics, 8 sub-acute hospitals, and 305 theatres in South Africa and Namibia with approximately 8,792 inpatient beds; and 7 hospitals, 2 day case clinics, 18 outpatient clinics, and 38 theatres with approximately 927 inpatient beds in the United Arab Emirates.

