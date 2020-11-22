McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “McGrath RentCorp is comprised of three business segments: Mobile Modular Management Corporation, their modular building rental group, RenTelco, their electronic test equipment rental group, and Enviroplex, their majority-owned subsidiary classroom manufacturing business. MMMC rents and sells modular buildings and accessories to fulfill customers’ space needs. These units are used as temporary offices adjacent to existing facilities, and are used as sales offices, construction field offices, classrooms, health care clinics, child care facilities and for a variety of other purposes. “

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of McGrath RentCorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of McGrath RentCorp from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $83.00.

NASDAQ MGRC opened at $64.60 on Thursday. McGrath RentCorp has a twelve month low of $44.32 and a twelve month high of $83.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.06.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $156.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.65 million. McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 15.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that McGrath RentCorp will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 16th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. McGrath RentCorp’s payout ratio is 42.75%.

In other news, CFO Keith E. Pratt sold 2,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.82, for a total transaction of $204,670.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,553,267.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 145.5% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 178.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 963.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 225.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 4,017 shares during the last quarter. 82.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment and related accessories, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

