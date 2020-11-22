McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) Downgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on MCFE. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of McAfee in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They set an overweight rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of McAfee in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of McAfee in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on shares of McAfee in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Pritchard Capital started coverage on shares of McAfee in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.20.

Get McAfee alerts:

MCFE opened at $15.85 on Wednesday. McAfee has a fifty-two week low of $15.15 and a fifty-two week high of $19.78.

In other McAfee news, Director Intel Americas, Inc. sold 3,788,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total value of $71,603,349.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 408,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total transaction of $7,717,626.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

About McAfee

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

See Also: What is a support level?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for McAfee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McAfee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.