MaxCyte, Inc. (MXCT.L) (LON:MXCT) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $419.58

MaxCyte, Inc. (MXCT.L) (LON:MXCT)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $419.58 and traded as low as $416.00. MaxCyte, Inc. (MXCT.L) shares last traded at $425.00, with a volume of 749,176 shares traded.
The company has a market cap of $285.49 million and a PE ratio of -26.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.52, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a current ratio of 5.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 419.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 293.25.
In other MaxCyte, Inc. (MXCT.L) news, insider Stark Thompson sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 355 ($4.64), for a total transaction of £88,750 ($115,952.44).
MaxCyte, Inc operates as a cell-based therapies and life sciences company in the United States and internationally. Its transfection systems include MaxCyte STX, a scalable transfection system that uses flow electroporation technology for the engineering of cells for a range of applications; MaxCyte VLX, an instrument for large volume cell-engineering; and MaxCyte GT, a non-viral cell-engineering technology designed for clinical use.
