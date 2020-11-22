MaxCyte, Inc. (MXCT.L) (LON:MXCT) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $419.58

MaxCyte, Inc. (MXCT.L) (LON:MXCT)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $419.58 and traded as low as $416.00. MaxCyte, Inc. (MXCT.L) shares last traded at $425.00, with a volume of 749,176 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of $285.49 million and a PE ratio of -26.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.52, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a current ratio of 5.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 419.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 293.25.

Get MaxCyte Inc. (MXCT.L) alerts:

In other MaxCyte, Inc. (MXCT.L) news, insider Stark Thompson sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 355 ($4.64), for a total transaction of £88,750 ($115,952.44).

MaxCyte, Inc operates as a cell-based therapies and life sciences company in the United States and internationally. Its transfection systems include MaxCyte STX, a scalable transfection system that uses flow electroporation technology for the engineering of cells for a range of applications; MaxCyte VLX, an instrument for large volume cell-engineering; and MaxCyte GT, a non-viral cell-engineering technology designed for clinical use.

Featured Story: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for MaxCyte Inc. (MXCT.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxCyte Inc. (MXCT.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.