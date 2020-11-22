Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 182,729 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,240 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of Masimo worth $43,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Masimo by 14.3% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 521 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 0.9% during the third quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 8,988 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 4.7% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 222.2% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 116 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Corbett Road Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 3.7% during the third quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. 82.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MASI stock opened at $247.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.41, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $239.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $229.95. Masimo Co. has a fifty-two week low of $143.90 and a fifty-two week high of $259.29.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.18. Masimo had a net margin of 20.30% and a return on equity of 15.75%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Masimo Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Masimo from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Masimo from $255.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Masimo from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $258.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $246.25.

In other Masimo news, CFO Micah W. Young sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total transaction of $2,390,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,390,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Bilal Muhsin sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.00, for a total value of $6,275,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,275,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 175,000 shares of company stock worth $43,575,197. 11.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Masimo

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

