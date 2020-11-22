Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 161,228 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 56,388 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.26% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $37,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MLM. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 156 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Sue W. Cole sold 468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.03, for a total value of $96,890.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,630,018.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sue W. Cole sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total transaction of $156,885.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,678,101.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MLM has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $277.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $311.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Martin Marietta Materials currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $243.75.

Shares of NYSE:MLM opened at $265.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $260.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $220.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.08 and a 1-year high of $281.82.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 12.22%. Martin Marietta Materials’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 10.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.41%.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

