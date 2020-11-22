Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Purchased by FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 140.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 626 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $58,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 378.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 172.3% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MAR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $88.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $114.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.50.

MAR stock opened at $119.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.44 and a beta of 1.68. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $46.56 and a one year high of $153.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $102.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.21.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 238.84%. Marriott International’s revenue for the quarter was down 57.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

