MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) CAO Sells $175,400.00 in Stock

MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) CAO Anthony E. Jr. Cassella sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total value of $175,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE HZO opened at $32.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.39. MarineMax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.24 and a twelve month high of $35.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $703.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 1.86.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty retailer reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $398.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.53 million. MarineMax had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 4.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that MarineMax, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HZO shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on MarineMax from $31.50 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Wolfe Research started coverage on MarineMax in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. ValuEngine upgraded MarineMax from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of MarineMax in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of MarineMax in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 85.8% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,206 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of MarineMax in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MarineMax in the third quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of MarineMax in the third quarter worth about $118,000.

About MarineMax

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, such as sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

