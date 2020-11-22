Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.97 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) will report earnings per share of ($0.97) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Marathon Petroleum’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.36) and the lowest is ($1.85). Marathon Petroleum reported earnings per share of $1.56 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 162.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum will report full-year earnings of ($3.48) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.06) to ($2.89). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.25) to $2.30. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Marathon Petroleum.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.70) by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $17.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.08 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.63 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $50.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 11th. Cowen raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $37.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $38.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.47.

Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $38.26 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $24.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 2.13. Marathon Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $15.26 and a fifty-two week high of $63.59.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.06%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 46.96%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MPC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,899,722 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,612,853,000 after acquiring an additional 9,126,165 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 40.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,669,801 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $275,640,000 after buying an additional 3,376,291 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter worth $62,122,000. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 33.9% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,797,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $254,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 364.4% during the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 2,031,848 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $75,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594,342 shares in the last quarter. 73.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Refining & Marketing, Retail, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks at its 16 refineries in the West Coast, Gulf Coast, and Mid-Continent regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

