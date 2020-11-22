Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Manchester United PLC operates a professional sports team. The Company manages the soccer team and all affiliated club activities of the Manchester United Football Club that includes the media network, foundation, fan zone, news and sports features, and team merchandise. Manchester United PLC is based in Manchester, United Kingdom. “

Separately, BNP Paribas started coverage on Manchester United in a report on Friday, November 13th. They issued a neutral rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.00.

MANU opened at $15.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. Manchester United has a 52-week low of $12.06 and a 52-week high of $20.48. The firm has a market cap of $588.76 million, a P/E ratio of -84.00 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.35 and its 200-day moving average is $15.31.

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $109.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.55 million. Manchester United had a negative return on equity of 2.90% and a negative net margin of 4.35%. The business’s revenue was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Manchester United will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. Manchester United’s dividend payout ratio is -180.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Manchester United in the 3rd quarter worth about $221,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Manchester United during the third quarter worth about $187,000. Sandell Asset Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Manchester United by 28.0% during the third quarter. Sandell Asset Management Corp. now owns 320,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,653,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Manchester United by 79.9% in the third quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 20,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 8,945 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Manchester United by 93.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 120,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after buying an additional 58,519 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

About Manchester United

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. The company operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. It develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.

