Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Shelton Capital Management

Shelton Capital Management reduced its position in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Main Street Capital were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MAIN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Main Street Capital in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Main Street Capital by 116.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Main Street Capital in the second quarter valued at about $518,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Main Street Capital by 20,130.7% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 146,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,547,000 after buying an additional 145,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Main Street Capital by 7.0% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 135,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,227,000 after buying an additional 8,912 shares during the last quarter. 19.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MAIN opened at $31.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -54.65 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.90 and a 200-day moving average of $30.48. Main Street Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $14.11 and a 52 week high of $45.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $51.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.59 million. Main Street Capital had a positive return on equity of 10.12% and a negative net margin of 34.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Main Street Capital Co. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.90%. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.40%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Main Street Capital in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Main Street Capital from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Main Street Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.25.

Main Street Capital Company Profile

Main Street Capital Corporation is a principal investment firm that primarily provides equity capital to lower middle market companies and debt capital to middle market companies. Main Street's portfolio investments are typically made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings, refinancings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors.

