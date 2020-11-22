Main Street Capital Co. (MAIN) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 24th

Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.205 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 24th.

Main Street Capital has a payout ratio of 122.4% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Main Street Capital to earn $2.15 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.46 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 114.4%.

Get Main Street Capital alerts:

Shares of MAIN stock opened at $31.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.65 and a beta of 1.43. Main Street Capital has a twelve month low of $14.11 and a twelve month high of $45.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.48.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $51.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.59 million. Main Street Capital had a positive return on equity of 10.12% and a negative net margin of 34.15%. The company’s revenue was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Main Street Capital will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Main Street Capital in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Main Street Capital from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Main Street Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.25.

Main Street Capital Company Profile

Main Street Capital Corporation is a principal investment firm that primarily provides equity capital to lower middle market companies and debt capital to middle market companies. Main Street's portfolio investments are typically made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings, refinancings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors.

See Also: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Main Street Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Main Street Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.