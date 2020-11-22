Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Shares Sold by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lessened its holdings in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,322 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 3,912 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Lyft were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Lyft by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 3,933,180 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $129,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292,500 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Lyft by 35,942.7% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 866,106 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $28,590,000 after purchasing an additional 863,703 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lyft by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,658,697 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $615,924,000 after purchasing an additional 527,550 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lyft by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,494,954 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $261,588,000 after buying an additional 512,363 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lyft by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 3,621,493 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $119,545,000 after buying an additional 482,209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 4,753 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total transaction of $167,020.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $300,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,804 shares of company stock valued at $1,254,677. 22.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of LYFT stock opened at $38.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Lyft, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.56 and a 12 month high of $54.50.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $0.44. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 50.10% and a negative net margin of 50.64%. The company had revenue of $499.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.41) EPS. Lyft’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lyft, Inc. will post -4.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Lyft from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Lyft from $31.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Lyft from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Lyft from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Lyft from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.94.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company offers riders, personalized and on-demand access to various transportation options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

