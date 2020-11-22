Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Shares Purchased by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) by 30.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Lumentum by 1,715.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $601,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lumentum by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 255,051 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,162,000 after acquiring an additional 85,610 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Lumentum by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 68,389 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,138,000 after acquiring an additional 7,267 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Lumentum from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. DA Davidson raised shares of Lumentum to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Lumentum from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Lumentum from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lumentum has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.32.

NASDAQ LITE opened at $83.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.58, a current ratio of 7.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.06 and a 52 week high of $96.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 41.88 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.70.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.31. Lumentum had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The business had revenue of $452.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 18,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total value of $1,604,549.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 184,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,920,817. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Penny Herscher sold 1,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.38, for a total transaction of $133,949.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,212,078.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,716 shares of company stock valued at $4,649,613. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

