LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Shares Acquired by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in LPL Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $38,069,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in LPL Financial by 285.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 457,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,907,000 after buying an additional 339,030 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in LPL Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $26,496,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in LPL Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $20,630,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in LPL Financial by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,119,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,869,000 after buying an additional 268,025 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Sallie R. Larsen sold 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.22, for a total value of $574,686.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 1,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total transaction of $167,101.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,189,328.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,256 shares of company stock valued at $1,088,947. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

LPLA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of LPL Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $113.50 to $132.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $132.50 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $104.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.18.

NASDAQ LPLA opened at $90.07 on Friday. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.01 and a 52 week high of $99.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.28.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.21. LPL Financial had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 49.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. LPL Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 10th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.93%.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

