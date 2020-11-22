LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. operates as a marketing technology company. It provides data foundation, digital transformation, consumer engagement, and online marketing and analysis services. LiveRamp Holdings Inc., formerly known as Acxiom Holdings, is based in AR, United States. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of LiveRamp in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $61.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, 140166 boosted their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. LiveRamp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.45.

Shares of LiveRamp stock opened at $58.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.77. LiveRamp has a twelve month low of $23.44 and a twelve month high of $80.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.19 and a beta of 1.60.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.10. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 26.19% and a negative return on equity of 8.82%. The business had revenue of $104.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that LiveRamp will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider James F. Arra sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total transaction of $777,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 181,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,428,959.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jerry C. Jones sold 27,804 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.58, for a total transaction of $1,489,738.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 252,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,545,934.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,344 shares of company stock valued at $4,548,507 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RAMP. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in LiveRamp during the third quarter worth $25,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in LiveRamp in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in LiveRamp in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in LiveRamp in the third quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in LiveRamp in the second quarter valued at $127,000. 97.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LiveRamp Company Profile

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers IdentityLink, a true people-based identifier that provides onboarding, identity resolution, data network, and measurement and analytics solutions.

