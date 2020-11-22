LG Display (NYSE:LPL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

LG Display (NYSE:LPL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $7.50 target price on the electronics maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.29% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “LG Display Co., Ltd., formerly known as LG Philips LCD Co., Ltd., primarily manufactures and sells thin film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) panels. The Company supplies its products to original equipment manufacturers and multinational corporations. LG Display offers TFT-LCD panels in a range of sizes and specifications primarily for use in televisions, notebook computers, and desktop monitors, as well as for handheld application products, such as mobile phones; and medium and large size panels for industrial and other applications, including entertainment systems, portable navigation devices, e-paper, digital photo displays, and medical diagnostic equipment. LG Display Co., Ltd. is based in Seoul, the Republic of Korea. “

Get LG Display alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of LG Display from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Nomura upgraded shares of LG Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of LG Display from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

Shares of NYSE:LPL opened at $6.80 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 1.16. LG Display has a 12-month low of $3.63 and a 12-month high of $7.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in LG Display in the 3rd quarter worth $95,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in LG Display in the 3rd quarter worth $512,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in LG Display by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,093,386 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,730,000 after acquiring an additional 594,271 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in LG Display by 413.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,145 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 7,363 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in LG Display by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,299,627 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,487,000 after acquiring an additional 210,466 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

About LG Display

LG Display Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels in South Korea, China, rest of Asia, Poland, other European countries, and the United States. The company's TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, and mobile devices.

See Also: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LG Display (LPL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LG Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LG Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.