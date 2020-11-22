Leju (LEJU) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Leju (NYSE:LEJU) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE LEJU opened at $2.64 on Friday. Leju has a 12 month low of $1.03 and a 12 month high of $6.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.25. The stock has a market cap of $358.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.00 and a beta of 1.44.

Several analysts have commented on LEJU shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Leju from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Leju from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 24th.

Leju Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online to offline (O2O) real estate services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers real estate e-commerce, online advertising, and online listing services through its online platform, which comprises websites covering 386 cities and various mobile applications.

