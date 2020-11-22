Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) Price Target Increased to $16.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) had its price target boosted by B. Riley from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Legacy Housing’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.41 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.48 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Legacy Housing from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Oak Ridge Financial Services upgraded shares of Legacy Housing to a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Legacy Housing from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.75.

Get Legacy Housing alerts:

Legacy Housing stock opened at $14.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Legacy Housing has a 1-year low of $8.50 and a 1-year high of $17.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $360.22 million, a P/E ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.43 and its 200 day moving average is $13.73.

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Legacy Housing had a net margin of 18.06% and a return on equity of 13.50%. Research analysts anticipate that Legacy Housing will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.18, for a total transaction of $161,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,690,734 shares in the company, valued at $43,536,076.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kenneth E. Shipley sold 6,020 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.92, for a total transaction of $95,838.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,145,181 shares in the company, valued at $50,071,281.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,385 shares of company stock worth $1,157,138. Insiders own 49.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Legacy Housing in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Legacy Housing in the second quarter worth $52,000. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 48.4% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Legacy Housing in the third quarter worth $116,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 261.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 7,307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.95% of the company’s stock.

About Legacy Housing

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and offers wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as a range of homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms, with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Legacy Housing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legacy Housing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.