LEG Immobilien AG (OTCMKTS:LEGIF) Expected to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $6.35 Per Share

LEG Immobilien AG (OTCMKTS:LEGIF) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2020 earnings estimates for LEG Immobilien in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Rothaeusler now expects that the company will post earnings of $6.35 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $6.31. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on LEGIF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LEG Immobilien from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research note on Friday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LEGIF opened at $138.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a PE ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $143.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.72. LEG Immobilien has a 1 year low of $79.25 and a 1 year high of $149.05.

LEG Immobilien Company Profile

LEG Immobilien AG operates as an integrated property company in Germany. It rents apartments, commercial units, and garages and parking spaces; and purchases and sells property portfolios. The company also offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT services for third parties.

