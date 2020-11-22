Lear (NYSE:LEA) & Garrett Motion (OTCMKTS:GTXMQ) Critical Survey

Lear (NYSE:LEA) and Garrett Motion (OTCMKTS:GTXMQ) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Lear and Garrett Motion’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lear 0.50% 6.17% 2.06% Garrett Motion 6.65% -6.89% 6.44%

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Lear and Garrett Motion, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lear 1 7 10 0 2.50 Garrett Motion 0 0 0 0 N/A

Lear presently has a consensus target price of $128.94, suggesting a potential downside of 7.36%. Given Lear’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Lear is more favorable than Garrett Motion.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Lear and Garrett Motion’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lear $19.81 billion 0.42 $753.60 million $13.99 9.95 Garrett Motion $3.25 billion 0.10 $313.00 million $3.86 1.10

Lear has higher revenue and earnings than Garrett Motion. Garrett Motion is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lear, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

94.7% of Lear shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.8% of Garrett Motion shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Lear shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Garrett Motion shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Lear has a beta of 1.58, suggesting that its share price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Garrett Motion has a beta of 2.52, suggesting that its share price is 152% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Lear beats Garrett Motion on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lear

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, South America, and internationally. Its Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles. The company's E-Systems segment offers electrical distribution systems that route electrical signals and networks, and manage electrical power within the vehicle for various powertrains, such as traditional internal combustion engine architectures, hybrid, plug-in hybrid, and battery electric architectures. This segment's products comprise wire harnesses, terminals and connectors, and junction boxes; and electronic control modules, such as body control modules, smart junction boxes, gateway modules, wireless receiver and transmitter technology, lighting control modules, audio domain controllers, amplifiers, and communication modules. It also provides electrification products comprising charging systems that include onboard charging modules and cord set charging equipment; battery electronics, which comprise battery disconnect units, cell monitoring supervisory systems, and integrated total battery control modules; and other power management modules, including converter and inverter systems. In addition, this segment offers cybersecurity software; advanced vehicle positioning for automated and autonomous driving applications; roadside modules that communicate real-time traffic information; and cellular protocols for vehicle connectivity, as well as Xevo Journeyware, a platform for the cloud, vehicles, and mobile devices; and connectivity products. The company was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Southfield, Michigan.

About Garrett Motion

Garrett Motion Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric-boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers, and vehicle and independent aftermarkets worldwide. The company offers light vehicle gasoline and diesel, and commercial vehicle turbochargers. It also provides Intrusion Detection and Prevention System, an automotive cybersecurity solution; and integrated vehicle health management tools detect intermittent faults and anomalies to provide understanding of the real-time health of a vehicle system. The company offers its products in the aftermarket through distributors. Garrett Motion Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Rolle, Switzerland. On September 20, 2020, Garrett Motion Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York.

