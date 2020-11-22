Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) (TSE:LB) PT Raised to C$26.00 at National Bank Financial

Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) (TSE:LB) had its target price boosted by National Bank Financial from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on LB. TD Securities upped their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Desjardins reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, CSFB cut their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$30.61.

Get Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) alerts:

Shares of TSE LB opened at C$30.96 on Wednesday. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of C$25.74 and a 1-year high of C$46.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$27.51 and a 200-day moving average of C$28.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) (TSE:LB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, September 4th. The company reported C$1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.44 by C$0.58. The company had revenue of C$248.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$240.50 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 2.7200001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 30th. Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO)’s payout ratio is currently 97.21%.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) Company Profile

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through Personal, Business Services, and Institutional segments. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposit products; investment accounts; personal loans, such as investment and student loans, home-equity line of credit, credit cards, personal line of credit, and other consumer loans; guaranteed investment certificates; agriculture loan; real estate renting and leasing services; equipment and inventory financing; personal and commercial loans; and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage insurance.

Read More: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.