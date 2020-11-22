Lattice Biologics Ltd. (LBL.V) (CVE:LBL) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.04

Shares of Lattice Biologics Ltd. (LBL.V) (CVE:LBL) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.04 and traded as low as $0.03. Lattice Biologics Ltd. (LBL.V) shares last traded at $0.03, with a volume of 149,000 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 million and a PE ratio of -1.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.04 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.06.

Lattice Biologics Ltd. (LBL.V) Company Profile (CVE:LBL)

Lattice Biologics Ltd., a biotech company, develops, manufactures, and markets biologic products for use in the field of bone regeneration in dental, spine, and general orthopedic indications worldwide. The company offers AmnioBoost, an allograft amniotic fluid visco supplement for the treatment of joint pain associated with osteoarthritis, as well as traditional, spinal, particulate, soft tissue, dental, membrane and barrier, and demineralized bone matrix allografts.

