Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 717 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VNQI. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 14,175.0% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 46.9% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 72,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,392,000 after purchasing an additional 23,206 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 82.2% in the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 3,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd grew its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.1% during the second quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 59,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after acquiring an additional 2,847 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VNQI opened at $53.08 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.74 and a 200 day moving average of $48.16. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $35.51 and a 12 month high of $61.45.

