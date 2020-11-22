Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC reduced its stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 262 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 411,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,568,000 after buying an additional 112,037 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,963,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,252,000 after acquiring an additional 818,271 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 109.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 6,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 134,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,665,000 after acquiring an additional 8,592 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IXJ opened at $73.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.95. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a 1-year low of $51.07 and a 1-year high of $76.11.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

