Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Sells 75,781 Shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) by 98.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,463 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 75,781 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in AMERCO were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UHAL. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in AMERCO during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AMERCO during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in AMERCO by 632.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 249 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in AMERCO by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 332 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in AMERCO during the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.22% of the company’s stock.

AMERCO stock opened at $401.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $371.39 and a 200-day moving average of $337.63. AMERCO has a one year low of $222.34 and a one year high of $414.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The company has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 0.74.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The transportation company reported $13.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.58 by $9.00. AMERCO had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 5.83%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $998.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AMERCO will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

UHAL has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub upgraded AMERCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of AMERCO from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th.

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

